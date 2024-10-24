back to top
Pharrell Williams Releases Music Video for “Piece by Piece” From His New Animated LEGO Film

Explore the Soundtrack Featuring New Tracks and Iconic Collaborations From Pharrell's Career

By fotismc
In
Pop

Pharrell Williams has just dropped the official music video for his latest single, “Piece by Piece,” the title track from his newly released animated LEGO film Piece by Piece. Known for his multi-hyphenate talents, Pharrell not only lends his musical genius to this project but also brings his unique artistic vision to the film’s soundtrack. The new music video features vibrant clips from the film, capturing the energy and excitement of this creative LEGO adventure.

The Piece by Piece soundtrack includes five original songs, with Pharrell leading the way on the title track. Performed alongside the Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers, “Piece by Piece” sets the tone for an upbeat and imaginative movie experience. The soundtrack also features “It’s Happening,” “VIRGINIA Boy (Remix)” featuring Tyler, the Creator, “L’EGO Odyssey,” and “For Real.” Alongside these new hits, fans can enjoy 16 of Pharrell’s greatest collaborations with top artists like JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Gwen Stefani, and Justin Timberlake, making this soundtrack a must-listen for both long-time fans and newcomers.

Whether you’re a fan of Pharrell’s music, the LEGO franchise, or both, the “Piece by Piece” music video is a visual and auditory treat that gives a fresh perspective on his artistic evolution.

