Pharrell Williams Unveils New Song “Piece By Piece” for His Animated Biopic

GRAMMY Award-winning musician, philanthropist, and Louis Vuitton Creative Director Pharrell Williams has just released his latest original track, “Piece By Piece,” which serves as the title song for his highly anticipated animated biopic of the same name. The film, directed by Academy Award®-winning director Morgan Neville, brings Pharrell’s life story to the big screen through the imaginative lens of LEGO animation.

“Piece By Piece” is a powerful anthem written and performed by Pharrell himself, with additional performances by the Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers. The song captures the essence of Pharrell’s journey as a cultural icon, from his humble beginnings to his groundbreaking influence in music, fashion, and philanthropy. The song’s reflective lyrics highlight his determination, as Pharrell sings, “I started a long time ago / I will write my own chronicle.”

The film, set to debut in theaters on October 11, 2024, offers audiences a unique cinematic experience, with Pharrell portrayed as a LEGO minifigure. It takes viewers on a vibrant journey through his life and career, highlighting key moments that have shaped his path as one of the most innovative and influential artists of his generation.

Pharrell’s new song and the animated biopic follow his recent collaboration with The LEGO® Group on the Over the Moon set. This colorful, 966-piece spaceship features the widest range of minifigure skin tones ever included in a LEGO set, reflecting Pharrell’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. The set is now available for pre-order.

With “Piece By Piece,” Pharrell continues to break boundaries, blending his creative talents across music, film, and design. Stream the new song now on all major platforms and mark your calendar for the film’s release on October 11, 2024.

Don’t miss this inspiring look into the life of Pharrell Williams, a visionary who continues to influence culture on multiple fronts.