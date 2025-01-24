Peter Gabriel Launches 50:50: Empowering Visual Artists Through Music Collaboration

Peter Gabriel has unveiled an exciting new initiative called 50:50, a platform designed to honor and fairly compensate the visual artists who bring his music to life through captivating imagery. The project stems from his recent album i/o and reflects Gabriel’s commitment to fostering collaboration and fairness in the creative community.

As Gabriel explained on the newly launched 50:50 website, “Around the release of i/o, we hosted a competition inviting creators to produce videos for my music. The idea was to engage in something fun and rewarding. The submissions were remarkable for their talent, quality, diversity, and the hard work behind them. Being part of this project has been a joy.”

This competition sparked a larger conversation about how to provide ongoing opportunities for visual artists to integrate their work with Gabriel’s music while ensuring fair remuneration. “Behind the scenes, we’re working to create a more equitable relationship between musicians and video creators, one that accounts for their respective contributions—especially on platforms like YouTube,” Gabriel shared.

Through the 50:50 platform, Gabriel aims to highlight the collective creative effort that goes into these projects while offering a showcase for visual artists’ work. For now, visitors to the platform can explore videos born from the i/o competition. Aspiring video creators and artists interested in collaborating are encouraged to sign up for updates as the project evolves.

The launch of 50:50 was accompanied by the release of a new video for Olive Tree (Bright-Side Mix) from i/o. Created by Oranguerillatan, one of the competition winners, the video uses artificial intelligence to visualize the song’s themes. Gabriel described the concept behind Olive Tree, saying, “The protagonist wears a brain-scanning helmet that transforms thoughts into images, allowing them to see their connection to the natural world, particularly to an olive tree.”

Gabriel elaborated on the broader message, explaining, “In many ways, we are part of a whole and likely have the means to connect and communicate with it, though we often ignore those tools. We focus only on what seems important and relevant, dismissing the rest as noise. Yet, within that noise, there may be insights that help us understand our place in the world and remind us that we’re just apes who rely on a healthy natural environment to survive.”

With 50:50, Peter Gabriel continues to push boundaries, blending music, art, and technology while creating a fair and inspiring space for creators worldwide. This innovative platform promises to redefine the collaboration between musicians and visual artists, giving both mediums the recognition they deserve.