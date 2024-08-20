Greek Edition

Pet Shop Boys Release New Video for "Feel" Alongside Unreleased Track "Everybody Will Dance"

Pet Shop Boys Delight Fans with a New Single Bundle Featuring Unreleased Music, Remixes, and a Scenic Video for "Feel"

Iconic synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys are back with a thrilling new release, offering fans more than just their signature sound. As part of the full single release for their track “Feel” from the album Nonetheless, Pet Shop Boys have unveiled a previously unreleased track titled “Everybody Will Dance.” This surprise release is now available as part of a digital bundle, with a physical CD set to drop on Friday, September 27.

The new track “Everybody Will Dance” was originally written and recorded during the sessions for Nonetheless, but it’s now seeing the light of day as a bonus track on the “Feel” single release. The bundle also includes a radio edit of “Feel,” a German demo version of “Schlager-Hitparade” sung by Chris Lowe, and two remixes—one by Floorplan for “Loneliness” and another by Superchumbo for “Everybody Will Dance.”

Adding to the excitement, Pet Shop Boys have also released a visually captivating video for “Feel.” Directed by Corbin Shaw and Rawtape, the video takes viewers on a picturesque road trip across the UK, featuring young actors Sam Bottomley and Tareq Al-Jeddal. The nostalgic journey culminates by the seaside, offering fans a breezy, cinematic escape that perfectly complements the track’s vibe.

This release is a must-have for Pet Shop Boys enthusiasts, offering a mix of new and classic elements that showcase the duo’s enduring creativity. The digital version of the “Feel” single bundle is available now, with the maxi CD arriving in stores later this month. Whether you’re in it for the previously unreleased gems, the fresh remixes, or the stunning new video, there’s something for everyone in this exciting release.

Bronski Beat Celebrates 40 Years with Neil Tennant-Featured Remix of “Why?”

