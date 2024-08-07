Bronski Beat Celebrates 40 Years with Neil Tennant-Featured Remix of “Why?”

Bronski Beat is marking the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, The Age of Consent, with a series of exciting releases. Among them is a brand new remix of their iconic track “Why?” featuring Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys. This latest rendition, crafted by DJ Tom Stephan, known as Superchumbo, breathes fresh life into the 1984 anthem while retaining its powerful message.

Released today, the remix titled “Why? [Superchumbo Mix feat. Neil Tennant]” offers a contemporary twist on the original, incorporating Tennant’s spoken word vocals. Tennant chants poignant lines from the song: “Name me an illness, call me a sin. Never feel guilty. Never give in. Tell me why.” This remix not only updates the sound but also deepens the emotional impact, bridging past and present.

Superchumbo explained his creative approach, saying, “My goal was to create an updated mix that fits well with contemporary sounds while preserving the original intensity and energy.” Stephan also shared a touching backstory involving a voicemail exchange with Tennant, leading to the collaboration that was completed mid-flight and debuted at a live gig.

- Advertisement -

Jimmy Sommerville, the original vocalist of Bronski Beat, expressed his excitement and honor in working with Tennant and Stephan. He reflected on the song’s enduring relevance: “The lyric is our shared experience as it is for so many others…and forty years later the lyric still tells the story of LGBTQI+….the hate, the violence, the discrimination, the imprisonment and state sanctioned murder of those who dare to be their true selves.”

The new remix is part of a broader celebration that includes a deluxe reissue of The Age of Consent. This comprehensive package features not only the original album but also Hundreds and Thousands, an 80s remix album with added tracks. Fans can look forward to extended versions, radio sessions, unreleased demos, and studio outtakes. Additionally, a DVD will include restored versions of the band’s music videos, appearances on Top of the Pops, and original TV ads promoting the album.

Bronski Beat’s debut album was a trailblazer in 1984, openly addressing LGBTQI+ issues at a time when such topics were rarely discussed in mainstream music. The lead single, “Smalltown Boy,” vividly portrayed the struggles of a young man facing homophobic bullying, while the album’s title highlighted the varying ages of consent for same-sex relationships worldwide.

This anniversary remix of “Why?” serves as a powerful reminder of the song’s historical significance and ongoing relevance. The collaboration with Neil Tennant and the fresh production by Superchumbo ensure that the track resonates with both long-time fans and new listeners.