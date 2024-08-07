Regional Justice Center Announce New Album “Freedom, Sweet Freedom” with Powerful Singles

Regional Justice Center, the powerviolence band led by Militarie Gun’s Ian Shelton, is back with major changes and a new album. Freedom, Sweet Freedom is set for release on September 20 via Closed Casket Activities. This album marks a significant milestone for the band, as it features Ian’s younger brother, Max Shelton, and Taylor Young from Twitching Tongues and Nails. The album’s first two singles, “Freedom” and “Take a Step Away,” are available now, showcasing the unique talents and emotional depth of the Shelton brothers.

Ian Shelton founded Regional Justice Center in 2016, inspired by his brother Max’s incarceration. The band became a vehicle for Ian to process his feelings about his brother’s situation and critique the prison industrial complex. Previous albums, including World of Inconvenience (2018) and Crime and Punishment (2021), featured Max’s voice through recorded phone calls from prison. However, Freedom, Sweet Freedom is the first album where the Sheltons collaborate directly, writing, performing, and recording together.

Max Shelton, who was released from custody in 2022, shared his profound connection to the album: “Eight years ago to the day, I woke up in county jail. I was confused, I had zero recollection of what events took place to land me there, and I didn’t know how long I’d be gone or when I’d be able to see and hug my family again. To be able to reclaim these dates and put something positive and hopeful in place of the trauma and anxiety that had always been wrapped around it all—that is the most beautiful full circle moment to me. Even a lotus can grow in mud. Freedom, sweet freedom.”

Ian Shelton added: “When Max went away, I started RJC as a way of unpacking everything that was happening, so he’s been a defining part of the band from the start—but the plan was always for him to be even more involved when he got out. I never knew exactly what that would mean until we started making this album and it became clear: he’s the singer of the band. RJC has always been about Max’s story and I’m happy for him to finally be able to tell it with his own voice.”

The return of Regional Justice Center was marked by a gnarly live performance over the weekend, reigniting the band’s presence in the powerviolence scene. The album Freedom, Sweet Freedom promises to be a raw and powerful collection of songs that reflect the intense experiences and emotional journeys of the Shelton brothers.

Taylor Young, who engineered both the previous and current albums, has also joined the group, adding his expertise and influence to the band’s evolving sound. The singles “Freedom” and “Take a Step Away” offer a glimpse into the new album’s direction, combining aggressive beats with heartfelt lyrics.

Don’t miss out on Regional Justice Center’s latest chapter. Listen to the new singles and prepare for the full release of Freedom, Sweet Freedom on September 20. This album is set to be a defining moment for the band and a powerful statement in the powerviolence genre.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Freedom”

02 “Diplomatic Solution”

03 “Moral Death Sentence”

04 “Weight”

05 “Rewired”

06 “Comfort Of Addiction”

07 “Take A Step Away”

08 “Pariah”

09 “Prying Eyes”

10 “Curse”

11 “Unnerving”

12 “Sweet Freedom”