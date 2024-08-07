Twitch Unveils New DJ Category with 24-Hour Global Livestream Featuring Top DJs

Twitch is making waves in the music and streaming industry by officially adding a DJ category. This exciting launch is set to enhance the platform’s offerings and support streamers, artists, and record labels in overcoming copyright challenges.

Starting August 8th, Twitch will celebrate the debut of the DJ category with a 24-hour global livestream event. The event will feature performances from renowned DJs such as Zedd, Aluna, Sofi Tukker, Grandmaster Flash, ZHU, Sub Focus, HoneyLuv, BAYNK, Sam Feldt, and many more. The livestream kicks off at 8 a.m. BST / 3 a.m. ET and can be accessed through the Twitch homepage.

The introduction of the DJ category comes on the heels of Twitch’s DJ program, launched in June. This initiative is a result of partnerships with major and independent labels, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music, and other rights holders. The goal is to provide DJs with a stable, long-term platform where they can build their brand and community while ensuring artists receive proper compensation for their work.

DJs in Twitch’s DJ program will benefit from a catalogue of copyright-approved music, promotional opportunities on the Twitch homepage, sponsorships, and shared music rights costs. For the first year, Twitch will cover the difference in revenue paid out to music companies and their artists. As the service grows, DJs will gradually share earnings with the labels, fostering a sustainable model for all parties involved.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy highlighted the significance of the new category, stating, “Today’s DJ category launch is a major moment for Twitch, the music industry, and our creators. There is something special in the way DJs on Twitch introduce music to their listeners. It’s personal and it’s community-oriented, so we’ve built a stable, long-term home where they can invest in building their brand and community.”

The rise of DJs on Twitch has been remarkable, with the number of DJs on the platform more than quadrupling since 2020. This surge was significantly driven by the pandemic lockdowns, which also saw an increase in drag shows and other creative content on the platform. DJs streaming their sets online have often faced challenges like bans, muted streams, and takedowns due to copyright issues. Twitch’s DJ program aims to address these issues by ensuring legal music usage and providing a robust platform for DJs to thrive.

Zedd, one of the participating artists, expressed his excitement about the program, saying, “Twitch has given me an opportunity to celebrate and connect with my fans worldwide during a very important time for me as I’m soon releasing my next album. I’m proud to be a part of the DJ program launch and I’m looking forward to reaching new audiences.”

The launch of the DJ category on Twitch marks a significant milestone for the platform, offering DJs a dedicated space to showcase their talent and connect with a global audience. As the DJ community continues to grow on Twitch, this new category is set to become a cornerstone of music streaming and community-building.

For more details about Twitch’s new DJ program and to join the 24-hour livestream, visit Twitch’s website. Don’t miss out on this groundbreaking event that promises to redefine the music streaming experience.