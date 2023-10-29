‎Perfect – Trolls Band Together Soundtrack: A Musical Journey with Justin Timberlake and More

Sony Music and RCA finally release the soundtrack for the movie ‘Trolls Band Together.’ In the soundtrack, the multi-award-winning artist Justin Timberlake returns as the exclusive producer, alongside Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Mike Elizondo.

Timberlake has written and recorded new songs for the film, and other notable artists such as Kid Cudi, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Anna Kendrick, among others, have also contributed to the soundtrack. The collection includes 14 tracks that stay true to the distinctive sound of the successful film series.

Last month, the legendary *NSYNC released a new song titled “Better Place” after two decades, which serves as the first single from the soundtrack. The track reached #25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been featured on various radio airplay charts since its release. Currently, it is at No. 11 on Adult Pop Airplay, No. 10 on Adult Contemporary, and No. 16 on Pop Airplay.

‘Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ is the follow-up to the ‘Trolls World Tour Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ released in 2020, which included the hit “The Other Side” by Justin Timberlake and SZA. The soundtrack was nominated for an American Music Award in the ‘Favorite Soundtrack’ category. The first installment of the film series was released in 2016, featuring the quadruple platinum single “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” It was the best-selling song of the year, topped the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, won a Grammy Award in the ‘Best Song for Visual Media’ category, and was a Golden Globe and Oscar nominee.