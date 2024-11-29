Pendulum Announces “Biggest Ever Live Show” at Milton Keynes Bowl

Pendulum, one of the most influential names in drum & bass, is preparing for the biggest live concert of their career. On Saturday, August 9, 2025, the Australian electronic outfit will headline the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl, a venue with a 65,000-person capacity.

This isn’t Pendulum’s first time at the Milton Keynes Bowl; the group previously performed at the venue while supporting Linkin Park in 2008 and sharing the stage with The Prodigy in 2010. However, this marks their first headlining show at the legendary location.

Ticket Information

Pre-sale Tickets : Available Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 10:00 AM GMT.

: Available Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 10:00 AM GMT. General Onsale: Begins Friday, December 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM GMT.

Visit official ticketing platforms to secure your spot for this one-of-a-kind event.

What to Expect

Pendulum is fresh off an impressive year, highlighted by a headline DJ set at Boomtown and a six-date UK arena tour. The band also dropped their latest track, “Napalm,” described as “heavy as possible,” giving fans a taste of what’s in store for 2025.

Frontman Rob Swire kept the energy high this summer, joining Armin van Buuren on stage at Tomorrowland to perform their electrifying remix of “Sound of You.” With this momentum, their Milton Keynes performance promises to be nothing short of groundbreaking.

Why This Show is Historic

Milton Keynes Bowl has hosted some of the biggest names in music history, and Pendulum’s headlining debut is set to add another chapter to its storied legacy. Known for their fusion of drum & bass, rock, and electronic elements, Pendulum’s live performances are immersive experiences filled with high-energy beats, intricate visuals, and electrifying moments.

Supporting Acts Yet to Be Announced

While details about supporting acts remain under wraps, fans can expect a stellar lineup that complements Pendulum’s unmatched sound. Given their history of sharing stages with legendary artists like Linkin Park and The Prodigy, the supporting roster is sure to be impressive.

Mark your calendar for August 9, 2025, and prepare for a night of unforgettable music and energy at Milton Keynes Bowl. Secure your tickets early to witness Pendulum’s “biggest ever live show.”