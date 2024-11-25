back to top
Greek Edition

PAWSA Revives ’90s Hit “Dirty Cash (Money Talks)” with a Modern Twist

A Viral Revival of the Adventures of Stevie V Classic, Featured in Netflix’s Monsters

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

The iconic ’90s track Dirty Cash (Money Talks) by the Adventures of Stevie V is back with a fresh spin, thanks to PAWSA. By blending the timeless elements of house music with modern influences, PAWSA has created a version that feels both nostalgic and current.

The song’s resurgence owes much to its viral success on social media, boosted by its inclusion in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This exposure has introduced the track to a new generation of listeners while reigniting memories for longtime fans.

What makes PAWSA’s take special is its ability to merge the classic energy of house music with today’s cutting-edge production techniques. The result is a track that bridges the past and present, showcasing the enduring appeal of a true classic.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, November 25, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved