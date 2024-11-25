PAWSA Revives ’90s Hit “Dirty Cash (Money Talks)” with a Modern Twist

The iconic ’90s track Dirty Cash (Money Talks) by the Adventures of Stevie V is back with a fresh spin, thanks to PAWSA. By blending the timeless elements of house music with modern influences, PAWSA has created a version that feels both nostalgic and current.

The song’s resurgence owes much to its viral success on social media, boosted by its inclusion in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This exposure has introduced the track to a new generation of listeners while reigniting memories for longtime fans.

What makes PAWSA’s take special is its ability to merge the classic energy of house music with today’s cutting-edge production techniques. The result is a track that bridges the past and present, showcasing the enduring appeal of a true classic.

