Paul van Dyk Celebrates 30 Years of “For An Angel” with Special Remix Vinyl Release

Paul van Dyk’s trance masterpiece, For An Angel, marks its 30th anniversary with a celebratory double-vinyl release featuring the original E-Werk Club Mix and remixes by acclaimed artists like Öwnboss, Julian Jeweil, and Kolonie. Originally released in 1994 and later cemented as a classic with the 1998 re-release, For An Angel continues to capture hearts across generations. This new collection revives the track’s magic with remixes that appeal to both veteran fans and new listeners, spotlighting a melody that has defined trance music for decades.

Tracklist

For An Angel (PVD E – Werk Club Mix)

For An Angel (Öwnboss Remix)

For An Angel (Julian Jeweil Remix)

For An Angel (LOUT Remix)

For An Angel (Kolonie Remix)

For An Angel (Filo And Peri Remix)

For An Angel (Activa Remix)

For An Angel (Miika Kuisma Remix)