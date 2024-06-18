Paul Spencer, Dance Music Icon Known as Dario G, Passes Away at 53

Paul Spencer, the renowned dance music producer famously known as Dario G, has died at the age of 53. Diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer last year, Paul maintained a positive spirit throughout his battle, sharing his journey with fans on social media.

Spencer’s family announced his passing on Instagram, stating, “He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight any more. He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people.” Fellow musicians and fans have been pouring in tributes, honoring his life and contributions to music.

Dario G originally started as a duo in the 1990s with Scott Rosser, later becoming a trio with the addition of Stephen Spencer. They created iconic tracks like “Sunchyme,” which reached No. 2 on the UK singles chart in 1997, only held back by Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind.” Their follow-up single, “Carnaval de Paris,” became an unofficial anthem for the 1998 World Cup in France, peaking at No. 5 in the UK.

Throughout his career, Paul Spencer continued to produce under the Dario G moniker, collaborating with artists like Dame Shirley Bassey, Clean Bandit, and Jess Glynne. He remained active in the music scene even after his cancer diagnosis, releasing “Savour the Miracle of Life” to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tributes from the music community highlight the profound impact Spencer had on his peers. Phats and Small expressed their grief, writing, “Lost for words. One of the good guys, you’ll be deeply missed brother.” Sigala, another prominent figure in dance music, remembered him as “a true inspiration” who “brought joy to so many people and will live on forever through his music.”

Paul’s last social media post, just weeks before his passing, reflected his enduring positivity and gratitude for the support from his fans. Although he was set to perform at Chris Moyles’ 90s Hangover concert, he had to withdraw due to his declining health.

Dario G’s music continues to resonate with fans worldwide, ensuring that Paul Spencer’s legacy will endure for years to come. His message of prioritizing health and staying positive remains a poignant reminder of his resilient spirit. Rest in peace, Paul Spencer. Your music and legacy will forever shine bright.