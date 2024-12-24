Paul McCartney Confirms He’s Working on a New Album

It’s official: Paul McCartney is working on a new album! During a Q&A session with fans on his website, the legendary Beatle confirmed that he has been working on several songs, though the project has been temporarily paused.

The delay, McCartney explained, was due to his Got Back Tour, which began in 2022 and recently wrapped up with a special concert in London. The performance featured guest appearances by Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood.

“I hope to get back to it and finish many of these songs,” McCartney wrote to fans. He also shared his creative goal for 2024:

“My New Year’s resolution is to finish a new album!”

A New Chapter in McCartney’s Musical Legacy

McCartney’s most recent album, McCartney III, was released in 2020 as the third installment of his self-titled trilogy, following McCartney (1970) and McCartney II (1980).

In 2021, he revisited the project with McCartney III Imagined, an album of remixes featuring collaborations with artists like Beck, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Josh Homme, and Anderson .Paak.

Looking Ahead

Fans eagerly anticipate what McCartney has in store for his next release. With decades of timeless hits behind him, his commitment to innovation and storytelling continues to inspire music lovers worldwide.

Stay tuned for updates on Paul McCartney’s new album as the iconic artist works to bring his next vision to life!