PartyNextDoor Teases Upcoming Joint Album with Drake as a ‘Classic’

PartyNextDoor has fans buzzing as he teases his upcoming joint album with OVO label boss, Drake, calling it a “classic.” The duo has been hard at work finalizing the project, which is expected to feature 15 tracks. During his appearance on OVO’s The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM, PartyNextDoor revealed that the album is almost complete and promised it’s going to deliver something special for fans. “Party and Drake have a classic,” he confidently stated, as they put the finishing touches on the highly anticipated release.

The excitement surrounding this project first sparked when Drake surprised the crowd at PartyNextDoor’s Sorry, I’m Outside tour stop in Toronto, announcing their collaborative album. While there’s still no official release date, Drake hinted the LP will be ready “when it gets a little chilly,” signaling a possible fall or winter drop.

With no singles released yet, anticipation is building. PartyNextDoor and Drake have a history of delivering hits, and fans are eager to see how this new album will impact the charts. For Drake, this could be his moment to make a strong return to the Billboard Hot 100 after missing from the chart for the first time since 2022.

Stay tuned for updates on what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest OVO collaborations in recent years.

The “FINISHING TOUCHES” are being put on Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s album👀 pic.twitter.com/mv0Ur3eFQc — chris (@chriscznn) October 13, 2024