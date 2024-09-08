Pa Salieu Releases New Single “Belly” Following Prison Release

Pa Salieu Drops New Single “Belly” After Prison Release, Marking His Triumphant Return to Music

British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu has made his highly anticipated return to music with the release of his new single, “Belly”. This marks his first track since being released from prison earlier this week after serving 21 months of a 33-month sentence for violent disorder. Produced by longtime collaborators Felix Joseph and AoD, “Belly” reintroduces Salieu to his fans and showcases the artist’s undeniable talent and resilience.

In the opening lines of the track, Salieu raps, “I been gone for a while / But I still made it back to you,” offering a powerful reflection on his time away. He further cements his return with lines like, “I’m in the backroads with my killies / Girl, you know what we haffi do,” effortlessly blending his gritty lyricism with personal insights. The track’s production creates an intense yet smooth atmosphere, perfectly complementing Salieu’s sharp delivery.

Along with the release of “Belly”, Salieu also shared an accompanying music video that vividly captures the mood of the song, adding a visual layer to the story of his return. This track is the first new music from Salieu since his 2022 collaboration with Mura Masa and Skillibeng on “Blessing Me.”

Belly arrives as fans eagerly await more music, with this release signaling that Salieu is back in full force after his time away. The rapper, who gained recognition for his 2020 debut album Send Them to Coventry, is once again proving his place in the UK rap scene with his raw lyricism and captivating storytelling.

With his comeback officially underway, fans can expect more from Pa Salieu soon, as he continues to share his journey through music.