Pa Salieu and Disclosure Unite for New UK Garage Anthem “King Steps”

Pa Salieu and Disclosure Drop Game-Changing UK Garage Collab “King Steps”

British rapper Pa Salieu and iconic electronic duo Disclosure have joined forces for an explosive new track, “King Steps.” Officially released today, the collaboration merges Disclosure’s signature UK garage sound with Pa Salieu’s genre-defying style, creating a fresh, boundary-pushing anthem.

Speaking about the track, Disclosure explained, “We’re thrilled to showcase the darker, harder side of our sound with ‘King Steps.’ UK garage has been a huge influence for us, and collaborating with an artist as innovative as Pa Salieu has made this track truly special.”

Pa Salieu added, “I’m an Afrikan Alien, and I love stepping into unexpected sounds. Garage may not be what people associate with me, but that’s what being an alien is about — exploring new worlds and creating unique atmospheres. This collaboration is a true blend of our worlds.”

This track follows Pa Salieu’s September release of “Belly” and his recent mixtape Afrikan Alien. Meanwhile, Disclosure continues to ride the wave of success following their Grammy-nominated single “She’s Gone, Dance On” and their 2023 album Alchemy.

Don’t miss this powerful new collaboration that’s pushing the boundaries of UK garage and rap. Listen to “King Steps” now on your favorite streaming platform!