Olivia Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now” Joins The Hunger Games Soundtrack – New Song

Olivia Rodrigo is making her mark in the Hunger Games universe with a new song titled “Can’t Catch Me Now”. The pop sensation recently announced her involvement in the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By) soundtrack.

In an Instagram post, Rodrigo expressed her excitement about this unique opportunity, writing, “Soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” She also shared a trailer of the film, where you can hear her soaring harmonies complementing the visuals.

“Can’t Catch Me Now” is now available for pre-order and is set for release on November 3. It will serve as the opening track on the 17-song album, scheduled to launch on November 17 via Geffen Records. Interestingly, this release date coincides with the film’s premiere in theaters.

The soundtrack is not limited to Rodrigo’s contribution; it also features songs performed in the film by The Hunger Games star Rachel Zegler. Additionally, the album includes tracks by emerging artists in the folk/Americana genre.

Previous Hunger Games soundtracks have featured music from a range of renowned artists, including Lorde, Chvrches, Bat For Lashes, Haim, Charli XCX, the National, the Weeknd, Patti Smith, Arcade Fire, and Coldplay.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By):

01 Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now

02 Rachel Zegler – The Hanging Tree

03 Flatland Cavalry – Wool

04 Rachel Zegler – Nothing You Can Take From Me

05 Sierra Ferrell – The Garden

06 Rachel Zegler – The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird

07 Molly Tuttle – Bury Me Beneath the Willow

08 Rachel Zegler, James Newton Howard – The Old Therebefore / Singing at Snakes

09 Bella White – Burn Me Once

10 The Covey Band – District 12 Stomp

11 Rachel Zegler, The Covey Band – Nothing You Can Take From Me (Boot-Stompin’ Version)

12 Billy Strings – Cabin Song

13 Rachel Zegler – Lucy Gray (part 1)

14 Rachel Zegler, The Covey Band – Pure As The Driven Snow

15 Charles Wesley Godwin – Winter’s Come And Gone

16 Josie Hope Hall, The Covey Band – Keep On The Sunny Side

17 Rachel Zegler – Lucy Gray (part 2)