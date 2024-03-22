Olivia Rodrigo Unveils Deluxe Edition: ‘Guts (Spilled)’ with New Music and Visuals

Today marks an exciting day for fans of Olivia Rodrigo as she drops the deluxe version of her chart-topping album ‘Guts’, aptly titled ‘Guts (Spilled)‘. Featuring four previously unreleased tracks from the vinyl editions of the original album, including the electrifying ‘Obsessed’, ‘Girl I’ve Always Been’, ‘Scared Of My Guitar’, and ‘Stranger’, this expanded LP promises to delight listeners with even more of Rodrigo’s raw talent and emotional depth.

One of the standout additions to the deluxe edition is the infectious new song ‘So American’. In this energetic track, Rodrigo captivates us with her signature vocals as she explores the exhilarating experience of falling for someone from a different cultural background. With lyrics like, “And he laughs at all my jokes, And he says I’m so American, Oh, God, it’s just not fair of him, To make me feel this much,” Rodrigo effortlessly captures the whirlwind of emotions that come with newfound love.

Adding to the excitement, Rodrigo has also unveiled the official music video for ‘Obsessed’. Directed by the talented Mitch Ryan, the visuals offer a glimpse into Rodrigo’s world as she navigates the complexities of love and relationships. From donning a sash reading “Miss Right Now” to encountering the exes of her current flame, each moment is filled with symbolism and depth. As Rodrigo performs ‘Obsessed’ alongside a tuxedo-clad live band, viewers are treated to a captivating visual spectacle that perfectly complements the song’s infectious energy.

With the release of ‘Guts (Spilled)’ and the accompanying music video for ‘Obsessed’, Olivia Rodrigo continues to solidify her status as one of music’s brightest stars. Her ability to craft compelling narratives and heartfelt melodies ensures that each new release is met with anticipation and excitement from fans around the world. So, dive into the deluxe edition of ‘Guts’ and experience the magic of Olivia Rodrigo like never before!