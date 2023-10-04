Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Song “Logical” Inspired by Best Friend

- Advertisement -

Olivia Rodrigo revealed that her song “Logical” was inspired by her best friend Madison Hu during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Olivia explained that the song was born from a conversation where Madison used the phrase “it’s just not logical.” Olivia humorously admitted to “stealing” her friend’s life experience for the song and joked, “So I owe her a lot.”

Both Olivia and Madison previously co-starred on the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark.” Olivia also mentioned in the interview that her friends need to be prepared for songs to be written about them.

Olivia recently released her second studio album, “Guts,” which has generated speculation about the people the songs are inspired by. In a September interview, her ex-boyfriend Zack Bia denied that the album’s lead single, “Vampire,” was about him, suggesting that the internet had misconstrued it.