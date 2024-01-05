Oliver Heldens and WeiBird Break Boundaries in a Global Electronic Symphony

Renowned electronic maestro Oliver Heldens and Mandopop luminary WeiBird unite their musical prowess in a captivating collaboration titled “Out of Love,” now available on Liquid State/Sony Music.

Drawing inspiration from a chart-topping 1980s classic, “Out of Love” becomes an essential auditory experience for Heldens’ devoted fans, marking a historic moment as Golden Melody award-winning artist WeiBird graces the electronic realm for the first time. The track, though laced with a melancholic undertone, invites listeners to the dancefloor just in time to release their emotions, courtesy of Heldens’ distinctive house and disco stylings, while WeiBird’s award-winning vocal range takes center stage, offering a sonic spectacle.

In the inaugural week of release, an official music video is set to launch, featuring both maestros and weaving a narrative that traverses through different decades – from the 80s to the 00s and our contemporary era. This visual masterpiece illustrates the enduring nature of love across diverse time periods.

Both virtuosos are gearing up to showcase this groundbreaking collaboration in their upcoming shows. Heldens is embarking on an Asia tour, with stops in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, and more. Meanwhile, WeiBird, fresh from headlining two shows in Taipei, is preparing for a tour across mainland China.

This global collaboration stands as a monumental milestone for both artists, pushing their creative boundaries and demonstrating that music transcends all borders. “Out of Love” not only represents the emotional aftermath of a broken relationship but also signifies the unifying power of music across diverse cultures and genres.

Lyrics:

You’re out of love

We’re out of time

Now I’m dancing in the dark

Wishing you were mine

You’re out of love

I lost my mind

Oh it’s tearing me apart

Wishing you were mine

You’re out of love

We’re out of time

Now I’m dancing in the dark

Wishing you were mine

You’re out of love

I lost my mind

Oh it’s tearing me apart

Wishing you were mine

These goodbyes don’t get easier

Can’t let go

They say time is a healеr

All I know

I’m still dreaming of you

When I wake up

I’m not rеady to lose your heart

All the things that I’d do

Not to break up

Will they ever be good enough?

You’re out of love

We’re out of time

Now I’m dancing in the dark

Wishing you were mine

You’re out of love

I lost my mind

Oh it’s tearing me apart

Wishing you were mine

You’re out of love

We’re out of time

Now I’m dancing in the dark

Wishing you were mine

You’re out of love

I lost my mind

Oh it’s tearing me apart

Wishing you were mine

You’re out of love

We’re out of time

Now I’m dancing in the dark

Wishing you were mine

You’re out of love

I lost my mind

Oh it’s tearing me apart

Wishing you were mine