Miley Cyrus Sued for Copyright Infringement Over ‘Flowers’ Similarity to Bruno Mars’ ‘When I Was Your Man’

Miley Cyrus and her co-writers of the chart-topping song Flowers are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit. Tempo Music Investments, an entity that owns a portion of the U.S. copyright for Bruno Mars‘ hit When I Was Your Man, has filed a lawsuit alleging that Cyrus’ 2023 single unlawfully copies key musical elements from Mars’ 2012 ballad.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, claims that Flowers shares multiple similarities with When I Was Your Man, including the melody, harmony, chord progression, and even specific lyrical elements. Tempo Music argues that without Mars’ song, Flowers would not exist in its current form. Although Bruno Mars is not named as a plaintiff, the lawsuit targets Miley Cyrus and her co-writers Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack, accusing them of creating an unauthorized derivative work.

The complaint demands damages, yet to be determined, and seeks to ban the further distribution and performance of Flowers. This lawsuit comes after Flowers garnered massive global success, winning Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Despite the allegations, Cyrus has yet to respond to the claims.

With Flowers rumored to be inspired by her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the legal drama surrounding the song could cast a shadow over Cyrus’ recent achievements. As the case unfolds, fans of both artists eagerly await more details.

Stay tuned for updates on this high-profile copyright dispute.