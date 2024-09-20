Duck Sauce Returns with Infectious New Track “Fallin In Love”

Duck Sauce, the dynamic DJ/producer duo of Armand Van Helden and A-Trak, have made waves once again with their latest release, “Fallin In Love.” The energetic new single, released on D4 D4NCE, pairs a tantalizing vocal sample with a driving four-on-the-floor beat, demonstrating the duo’s expertise in creating dancefloor anthems.

After a five-year hiatus, Duck Sauce came back strong in 2020 with a slew of hits, including “Mesmerize,” “Smiley Face,” and “Ask Me.” This momentum carried into 2023 with tracks like “Clap Your Feet” and “2 Da Face” featuring underground house vocalist Fuzzy Cufflinxxx, as well as June’s “Can’t Stop” and “Boogie In Your Butt.” Now, “Fallin In Love” continues to show the duo’s undeniable talent for crafting crowd-pleasing, infectious beats that have become synonymous with their name.

Fans of Duck Sauce will recognize the signature blend of playful, upbeat sounds and expertly layered samples that have made the duo’s music a staple in the dance music world. The release of “Fallin In Love” only cements their position as pioneers in the genre, keeping their fanbase buzzing with excitement.

