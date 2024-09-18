Kid Cudi Drops New Single “Don’t Worry” Featuring Chip Tha Ripper: A Love Letter to New York

Kid Cudi has just released a new single, “Don’t Worry,” featuring his longtime collaborator and friend, Chip Tha Ripper. The track, which is currently available exclusively on YouTube, is a heartfelt tribute to New York City, where Cudi spent many formative years.

Cudi reflects on his move to New York back in 2005, a pivotal moment in his career, as he recalls how the city became his second home. In an on-screen message before the video begins, he shares his appreciation for the Big Apple, stating, “To the people of NY, this is my love letter to you. Thank you for always making me feel like family. I love you endlessly, enjoy.”

The video, directed by Cudi himself, is a vibrant, nostalgic visual that sees the pair of artists dancing through iconic New York locations, including rooftops, studios, and art galleries. One notable stop is Cudi’s own Members of the Rage archival gallery, where he sports a standout varsity jacket from the line. The video ends with a compilation of footage from this exclusive event, adding a personal touch to the visual experience.

“Don’t Worry” comes just as Cudi celebrates the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, which featured his breakout hits “Day ‘n’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness.” The new single reflects Cudi’s personal growth, renewed energy, and his unwavering bond with Chip, showing that their chemistry hasn’t faded over the years.

Although the track hasn’t yet hit streaming services, fans can catch the nostalgic New York vibes in the music video now. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his sound, “Don’t Worry” is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates Kid Cudi’s unique mix of introspection and positivity.