Jason Ross Unveils New EP Divergence – A Genre-Defying Masterpiece

Multi-genre electronic sensation Jason Ross has just released his much-anticipated debut Monstercat EP, Divergence. Known for his ability to blend multiple genres, Ross takes listeners on a dynamic journey through hardstyle, trance, rocktronic, and melodic dubstep across five powerful tracks. Divergence represents not only an artistic evolution but also a celebration of growth and resilience, capturing the essence of Jason Ross’ commitment to staying true to his authentic sound.

The EP opens with “Space Between,” featuring Olivver the Kid’s emotive vocals set against shimmering synths and lyrics that evoke the memories of a past relationship. The title track, “Divergence,” showcases melodic basslines and energetic tempos, embodying Ross’s signature eclectic style. The project concludes with “Last Time,” a house-infused club banger with Linney, leaving a lasting impact on the dance music scene.

Building on the success of his previous EP, Convergence, which brought chart-topping hits like “One More Day” and “Wild Ones,” Jason Ross continues to push the envelope. As he reflects on Divergence, Ross shares, “This project explores new genres and personal growth, yet remains rooted in my artistic identity. It’s a journey of self-exploration and embracing new influences, all while staying true to who I am.”

- Advertisement -

2024 has been a landmark year for Ross, with standout performances at iconic venues like the Hollywood Palladium and Rebel, and his unforgettable B2B sets with Audien at major festivals like Beyond Wonderland. His Atlas Dimensions tour, which kicked off at Big Night Live in Boston, continues tomorrow in Tempe, with more dates through December in cities like San Diego, Houston, and Portland.

For fans and music lovers alike, Jason Ross’ Divergence is not just an EP—it’s an immersive, genre-defying experience that showcases his growth as both an artist and a person. Tickets for his tour are available now!