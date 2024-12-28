OG Maco, Influential Atlanta Rapper Behind “U Guessed It,” Dies at 32

OG Maco, Influential Atlanta Rapper, Dies at 32

Atlanta rapper OG Maco, best known for his viral 2014 single “U Guessed It,” has passed away at the age of 32. Reports from TMZ confirm that Maco, born Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., died on December 26 after spending weeks in critical condition from a gunshot wound sustained earlier this month.

A Life of Creativity and Resilience

OG Maco grew up in College Park, Atlanta, and began rapping under the name Maco Mattox. His career took off with the breakout success of “U Guessed It,” a frenetic, minimalist track recorded in a moment of frustration with his sound engineer. The track became a defining song of the mid-2010s trap era, peaking at #90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a remix featuring 2 Chainz.

The viral success of “U Guessed It” launched OG Maco into the spotlight, leading to a deal with Quality Control Music and recognition as part of XXL’s 2015 Freshman Class alongside artists like Fetty Wap and Vince Staples. However, Maco often spoke about the challenges of balancing fame with personal loss. “It’s always something that’s happened that can make me angry,” he told Vice in 2014. “But because I can rap, it’s not just pure yelling. It’s formatted, but it’s really just my pure emotion.”

Health Struggles and Setbacks

Maco’s career faced significant challenges over the years. In 2016, he survived a devastating car accident that left him with multiple skull fractures and visual impairments. Despite the injuries, Maco maintained his sense of humor, joking that “fixing my face should be easy.” He released two projects that year and continued to self-release music in the years that followed.

In 2019, Maco revealed he had been battling necrotizing fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating bacterial disease, following a routine skin treatment. The health scare significantly slowed his output, but he made a return in 2022 with the single “Ops.”

Remembering OG Maco

In a statement shared on social media, Maco’s family described his life as a “testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love.” They wrote, “Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact. While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived—one that will continue to inspire and uplift others.”

OG Maco leaves behind a legacy of raw creativity and an indelible mark on trap music. His 2014 viral hit “U Guessed It” foreshadowed the fusion of punk aesthetics with rap, setting the stage for the SoundCloud rap movement that followed.

Rest in peace, OG Maco.