Ofenbach and Justin Jesso Release Music Video for New Single “Over You”

French Duo Ofenbach Teams Up with Justin Jesso for New Single “Over You”

The popular French DJ duo Ofenbach, composed of Dorian Lauduique and César de Rummel, have released the official music video for their latest single, “Over You.” Known for their catchy electro-pop beats and based in Paris, Ofenbach continues to push creative boundaries in electronic music. Following the massive success of their triple-platinum single “Overdrive” with Norma Jean Martine in 2023, the duo has now teamed up with American singer-songwriter Justin Jesso for this brand-new track.

Justin Jesso, an emerging talent in the music industry, is celebrated for his songwriting abilities, contributing to hit songs by artists like Hrvy, AJ Mitchell, The Backstreet Boys, and Armin van Buuren. Now, Jesso’s unique voice and powerful delivery bring a fresh, emotional depth to “Over You,” making it a track that’s perfect for electronic and pop fans alike.

The single, now available on streaming platforms, blends Ofenbach’s signature electronic energy with Jesso’s soulful vocals, delivering a song that’s both danceable and moving. The collaboration between Ofenbach and Jesso promises to be a standout, inviting fans to experience the fusion of French electro-pop with an American twist.

Be sure to check out the video for “Over You” to enjoy the vibrant energy and chemistry of this talented duo and their rising-star collaborator!