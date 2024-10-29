Oasis to Cancel Thousands of Tickets for 2025 Reunion Tour Over Secondary Market Sales

Oasis has made headlines with a bold move ahead of their highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour. The band had previously warned fans that tickets bought from unauthorized secondary market sellers would be canceled. Now, Live Nation and SJM, the promoters behind the UK concerts, have confirmed to BBC File on 4 that they will revoke around 50,000 tickets that were purchased outside official channels.

This decision aligns with Oasis’s strategy to deter scalping and high resale prices, making it clear that fans who buy tickets at inflated prices will not be allowed entry. After the cancellations, these tickets will be resold at their original price, offering fans another chance to secure their spots. The demand is overwhelming, with approximately 10 million people reportedly trying to purchase tickets for the tour, while only 1.4 million tickets were sold.

However, opinions are divided regarding the legality of this action. In the UK, secondary ticket sales are permitted, and some experts argue that the Oasis strategy may not be entirely lawful. For instance, Matt Drew from Viagogo mentioned that only about 2% of Oasis tickets are listed on their platform, emphasizing that they will continue operating within regulatory guidelines.

This situation raises questions about the future of ticket sales for major bands and the feasibility of similar actions by other artists. As the concert landscape continues to evolve, fans and industry insiders alike are watching closely.