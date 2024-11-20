Oasis Teases Asia Tour Dates for Live ’25 Reunion – Announcement This Friday

Oasis Teases Asia Dates for Live ’25 Tour – Major Announcement Expected Friday

Britpop legends Oasis are teasing fans with the prospect of their first shows in Asia since 2009. On Tuesday night (November 19), the band’s official Instagram shared images of billboards in Tokyo and Seoul, sparking excitement for what many anticipate to be a major tour announcement on Friday, November 22.

The billboards—featuring a classic black-and-white image of Liam and Noel Gallagher—mirror the promotional strategy Oasis has used for their Live ’25 reunion tour announcements in other regions. If confirmed, the Japan and South Korea shows will likely coincide with their November 2025 Australian dates.

Asia Dates Would Extend Live ’25 Global Reach

The Live ’25 tour already boasts a 38-date schedule across the U.K., Ireland, North America, South America, and Australia. The tour kicks off July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales, and wraps up in late November with two sold-out shows in São Paulo, Brazil.

Oasis last performed in Asia during their Dig Out Your Soul tour in 2009, with stops in Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul. Fans in the region have been eagerly awaiting their return, especially after the brothers’ surprise announcement of their reunion earlier this year.

Reunion Brings Music and Nostalgia—but No New Album

While the reunion is thrilling for fans, Liam Gallagher has put an end to speculation about new music. Responding to rumors of an eighth Oasis album, Liam admitted he was joking when he previously hinted at its existence:

“Let’s just calm the f*** down. There is no Oasis album in the making. I was fing joking … sorry if I have upset anyone, but f me, it was a laugh.”

Despite this, Liam has assured fans the band will be at their best:

“Even on our bad day, we’ll still wipe the floor with the majority of bands out there.”

What’s Next for Oasis Fans?

Next Announcement: November 22, 2023 (rumored Asia tour dates).

November 22, 2023 (rumored Asia tour dates). Tour Start Date: July 4, 2025, Cardiff, Wales.

July 4, 2025, Cardiff, Wales. Confirmed Locations: U.K., Ireland, North America, Australia, South America.

U.K., Ireland, North America, Australia, South America. Possible Asia Dates: Japan and South Korea, November 2025.

The Live ’25 tour is already one of the most highly anticipated events of 2025, with every announced show selling out almost immediately. Special guests include Cast and Richard Ashcroft in the U.K. and Ireland, and Cage the Elephant for North America. Details for support acts in other regions are yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for Friday’s announcement and prepare for Oasis to take their reunion to a global stage unlike ever before.

Oasis’ Live ’25 dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July – Manchester, Heaton Park – (SOLD OUT)

19th July – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July – London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne – JUST ADDED

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil