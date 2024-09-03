back to top
Oasis Reunion Tour: Is the Band Heading to the US?

A Mysterious Billboard Sparks Speculation About Oasis Bringing Their Reunion Across the Atlantic

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Oasis - 1996
Jill Furmanovsky

Will Oasis Bring Their Reunion Tour to the US? It Looks Likely!

Oasis fans in the United States might be in for a treat. Rumors are swirling about the iconic band’s reunion tour crossing the Atlantic, thanks to a new billboard that has appeared in the States. The billboard, branded by Amazon Music, reads, “If we need to put up a billboard to convince these guys to come to the US, here it is.”

Although there are no confirmed dates for the US yet, the Gallagher brothers have expressed their desire to extend the tour to other continents. Fans will just have to wait and see if this teaser leads to a full-blown tour announcement. Stay tuned!

