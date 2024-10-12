back to top
Liam Gallagher Drops Bombshell on Oasis Reunion: No Interviews, No Drama

Liam and Noel Gallagher Won't Hold Press Conferences for Oasis Reunion to Keep Media Intrusions at Bay

Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: The Legendary Britpop Band's Triumphant Return
Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: (c) Simon Emmett

Liam Gallagher has announced that he and his brother Noel will not be giving interviews for the Oasis reunion. The decision stems from their desire to avoid invasive questions and the fear that the media may try to expose weaknesses in their relationship.

Liam shared this news on October 10 through his favorite social media platform, Twitter (also known as X), responding to a fan’s inquiry. When asked whether there would be a press conference, he firmly stated, “There won’t be one.”

Another user jokingly asked if Noel was still “a potato,” a nickname Liam once used for his brother. Liam replied humorously, “No, well, I don’t want to say a bad word about that wonderful, talented young man.”

In a separate tweet, Liam confirmed that the long-standing animosity between the brothers is over. “Peace has prevailed, he’s a man,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to be on stage with him, blowing kisses between songs.”

