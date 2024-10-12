Liam Gallagher Drops Bombshell on Oasis Reunion: No Interviews, No Drama

Liam Gallagher has announced that he and his brother Noel will not be giving interviews for the Oasis reunion. The decision stems from their desire to avoid invasive questions and the fear that the media may try to expose weaknesses in their relationship.

Liam shared this news on October 10 through his favorite social media platform, Twitter (also known as X), responding to a fan’s inquiry. When asked whether there would be a press conference, he firmly stated, “There won’t be one.”

Another user jokingly asked if Noel was still “a potato,” a nickname Liam once used for his brother. Liam replied humorously, “No, well, I don’t want to say a bad word about that wonderful, talented young man.”

- Advertisement -

In a separate tweet, Liam confirmed that the long-standing animosity between the brothers is over. “Peace has prevailed, he’s a man,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to be on stage with him, blowing kisses between songs.”

I think Noel doesn't want to do interviews with you because you're funnier — Maxi (@MaxiGonzalez_23) October 10, 2024

Still waiting for that press conference. — clare (@ClareHeidi) October 9, 2024

R u not gonna tweet shit about Noel anymore now you’ve made up — Jess (@cherrywaves22) September 7, 2024

Nope it’s all done peace has prevailed he’s the man I can’t wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 7, 2024