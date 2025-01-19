Liam Gallagher Confirms: Oasis Won’t Play in Europe

Oasis fans in Europe received disappointing news recently. While rumors of 2026 concerts in iconic locations like Milan’s San Siro or Rome’s Circo Massimo had sparked excitement, a tweet from Liam Gallagher has cast serious doubt on these speculations.

When a fan asked on X (formerly Twitter), *“When will you announce the European dates?”*, Liam bluntly responded:

“We won’t be playing in Europe.”

This statement comes as a shock, especially after the band’s 2025 tour announcement included concerts in the UK, Ireland, and other continents like South America, Asia, and North America. However, the band made it clear earlier that the 2025 dates would be their only confirmed European appearances for the near future.

Fans had been speculating about a possible 2026 Oasis tour with stops in Milan, Rome , and Madrid, fueled by reports of venues like Circo Massimo and Atlético Madrid’s stadium being considered. However, Liam’s recent tweet suggests that Europe is not in the band’s plans at all, at least for now.

Though Liam Gallagher’s response leaves little room for hope, Oasis fans have learned to expect surprises from the legendary band. Whether this is a firm decision or a temporary stance, only time will tell.

For now, European fans may need to look outside the continent to catch Oasis live in 2025. Will the band eventually return to European stages? Stay tuned for updates on one of the most iconic bands in music history.