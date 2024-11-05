Oasis Announces 2025 South American Tour Dates Amid Global Ticket Frenzy

After years of fan anticipation, Oasis has reunited for a global tour and recently announced additional South American dates for November 2025. Following sold-out shows in the UK, Ireland, North America, and Australia, Oasis will now bring their iconic sound to Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The tour kicks off on November 15 and 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the legendary River Plate Stadium, before heading to Santiago, Chile, and closing with two shows at São Paulo’s Morumbi Stadium.

The announcement comes amid massive global demand for Oasis tickets. Fans have experienced ticketing frustrations, with reports of inflated resale prices and ticket scams. The UK government has even pledged to address the issues surrounding dynamic pricing, which has caused standard ticket prices to skyrocket.

Excitement continues to build as Oasis prepares to make a triumphant return to South America. Noel and Liam Gallagher’s iconic rock anthems, from Wonderwall to Supersonic, are expected to fill stadiums and spark nostalgia across continents. In addition to the regular shows, former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will join Oasis for their UK and Ireland tour dates, amplifying the excitement.

Fans looking to secure tickets for the South American shows should act fast, as a fan presale is available until November 6, with general sales starting on November 13. With “phenomenal public demand” for this reunion tour, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

SOUTH AMERICA 🇧🇷🇦🇷🇨🇱

Please be aware you must have a ticket purchase account registered in the specific country where you plan to buy tickets.

Dates:

Sat Nov 15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

Sun Nov 16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

Wed Nov 19 –

Oasis South American Tour Dates 2025:

07-04 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

07-05 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

07-11 Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07-12 Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07-16 Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07-19 Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07-20 Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07-25 London, England – Wembley Stadium

07-26 London, England – Wembley Stadium

07-30 London, England – Wembley Stadium

08-02 London, England – Wembley Stadium

08-03 London, England – Wembley Stadium

08-08 Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-09 Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-12 Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-16 Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

08-17 Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

08-24 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

08-25 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

08-28 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

08-31 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09-01 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09-06 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

09-07 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

09-12 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

09-13 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

09-27 London, England – Wembley Stadium

09-28 London, England – Wembley Stadium

10-31 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11-01 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11-04 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11-07 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

11-08 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

11-15 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Mâs Monumental

11-16 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Mâs Monumental

11-19 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11-22 São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

11-23 São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS