Nine Inch Nails announce 2025 Peel It Back World Tour

Industrial rock legends Nine Inch Nails have officially announced their highly anticipated 2025 Peel It Back world tour. This marks the band’s first live shows since 2022, promising fans an electrifying return to the stage.

The tour kicks off on June 15 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and spans major European cities, including Manchester, London, Berlin, and Paris, before hitting festival stages like Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Open’er Festival in Poland, and Mad Cool in Spain. The European leg concludes on July 12 in Oeiras, Portugal.

The North American leg begins August 6 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and includes stops in Portland, Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, and Brooklyn. The tour wraps up on September 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Peel It Back Tour 2025 Highlights:

First Tour Since 2022: This world tour is Nine Inch Nails’ first live outing in three years.

This world tour is Nine Inch Nails’ first live outing in three years. Festival Stops: The European leg includes major festival appearances at Graspop, Open’er, Mad Cool, and NOS Alive.

The European leg includes major festival appearances at Graspop, Open’er, Mad Cool, and NOS Alive. Iconic Venues: The North American leg will see NIN perform at top arenas like Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The North American leg will see NIN perform at top arenas like Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Tour Name Origin: The tour is named after the 1994 lyric from their hit “March of the Pigs.”

Full Peel It Back 2025 Tour Dates

Europe

June 15 : Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena June 17 : Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live June 18 : London, UK – The O2

: London, UK – The O2 June 20 : Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena June 21 : Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^

: Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^ June 24 : Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro

: Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro June 26 : Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion June 27 : Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

: Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle June 29 : Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome July 1 : Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena July 3 : Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^

: Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^ July 7 : Paris, France – Accor Arena

: Paris, France – Accor Arena July 10 : Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^

: Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^ July 12: Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive^

North America

August 6 : Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena August 8 : Portland, OR – Moda Center

: Portland, OR – Moda Center August 10 : Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena August 12 : Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena August 14 : West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

: West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center August 15 : Denver, CO – Ball Arena

: Denver, CO – Ball Arena August 17 : Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

: Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center August 19 : Chicago, IL – United Center

: Chicago, IL – United Center August 22 : Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena August 23 : Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena August 26 : Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena August 27 : Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center August 29 : Boston, MA – TD Garden

: Boston, MA – TD Garden August 31 : Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse September 2 : Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center September 5 : Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

: Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center September 6 : Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena September 9 : Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

: Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena September 10 : Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena September 12 : Houston, TX – Toyota Center

: Houston, TX – Toyota Center September 13 : Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

: Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena September 16 : Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center September 18: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

(^ = Festival date)

Ticket Info

Tickets for the Peel It Back tour go on sale Wednesday, January 29, at noon local time via Nine Inch Nails’ official site. Don’t miss your chance to see Trent Reznor and the band perform live in 2025!

Stay tuned for additional tour updates, exclusive merch drops, and setlist teasers as Nine Inch Nails prepare to make their triumphant return.