Nine Inch Nails announce 2025 Peel It Back World Tour

Industrial rock legends Nine Inch Nails have officially announced their highly anticipated 2025 Peel It Back world tour. This marks the band’s first live shows since 2022, promising fans an electrifying return to the stage.
The tour kicks off on June 15 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and spans major European cities, including Manchester, London, Berlin, and Paris, before hitting festival stages like Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Open’er Festival in Poland, and Mad Cool in Spain. The European leg concludes on July 12 in Oeiras, Portugal.
The North American leg begins August 6 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and includes stops in Portland, Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, and Brooklyn. The tour wraps up on September 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.
Peel It Back Tour 2025 Highlights:
- First Tour Since 2022: This world tour is Nine Inch Nails’ first live outing in three years.
- Festival Stops: The European leg includes major festival appearances at Graspop, Open’er, Mad Cool, and NOS Alive.
- Iconic Venues: The North American leg will see NIN perform at top arenas like Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
- Tour Name Origin: The tour is named after the 1994 lyric from their hit “March of the Pigs.”
Full Peel It Back 2025 Tour Dates
Europe
- June 15: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- June 17: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- June 18: London, UK – The O2
- June 20: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- June 21: Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^
- June 24: Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro
- June 26: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- June 27: Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
- June 29: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- July 1: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- July 3: Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^
- July 7: Paris, France – Accor Arena
- July 10: Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^
- July 12: Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive^
North America
- August 6: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- August 8: Portland, OR – Moda Center
- August 10: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- August 12: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- August 14: West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
- August 15: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- August 17: Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- August 19: Chicago, IL – United Center
- August 22: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- August 23: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- August 26: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- August 27: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- August 29: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- August 31: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- September 2: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- September 5: Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- September 6: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- September 9: Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
- September 10: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- September 12: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- September 13: Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- September 16: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- September 18: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
(^ = Festival date)
Ticket Info
Tickets for the Peel It Back tour go on sale Wednesday, January 29, at noon local time via Nine Inch Nails’ official site. Don’t miss your chance to see Trent Reznor and the band perform live in 2025!
Stay tuned for additional tour updates, exclusive merch drops, and setlist teasers as Nine Inch Nails prepare to make their triumphant return.