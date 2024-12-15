Nicky Romero Celebrates Nightvision Anniversary with Full Two-Hour Live Performance Release

On the one-year anniversary of his groundbreaking Nightvision show, Nicky Romero releases the full two-hour performance from Amsterdam’s iconic AFAS Live. This sold-out event marked the biggest spectacle of the Dutch DJ/producer’s illustrious career, blending music and visual art into an unforgettable sonic journey. Audiences were transported through the defining eras of Nicky’s legacy – from euphoric progressive house festival anthems to his more recent underground-influenced productions. Fans also witnessed live instrument performances and surprise guest appearances.

With breathtaking visuals by world-class creators and live performances on three instruments, Nightvision showcased Nicky Romero’s unmatched artistry and creativity. This full-performance release follows a string of exciting singles, including “Here We Go Again” with Timmy Trumpet and GESES, “Fly” with Ayrton Senna, and his Monocule hit “Lost In The Dust,” as well as a remix of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Free.”

Nicky Romero reflects on the anniversary of Nightvision:

“Looking back at 2024, it’s been a year of personal growth and reflection, and I’m so excited to share the live set from my biggest solo show with you all. That show was such a huge moment for me – it wasn’t just about the music, but the energy, the crowd, and the connection we had. Even though it happened a year ago, it still feels so fresh, and being able to relive it through this release feels like bringing a piece of that night to everyone who couldn’t be there. For those who were, it’s like stepping back in time.

Heading into 2025, I’m excited to keep pushing the music, experimenting with new sounds, and growing as an artist. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and can’t wait to continue this journey with the people who’ve been supporting me.”