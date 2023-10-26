Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Album Faces Second Delay, Receives New Release Date

Nicki Minaj’s highly anticipated upcoming album ‘Pink Friday 2‘ has encountered a second delay.

Just recently (October 25), the rapper took to Instagram to inform her dedicated fans that the album’s release date has been shifted by a few weeks. Initially slated for November 17, it will now hit the shelves on December 8, coinciding with her 41st birthday celebration.

“Pink Friday 2 I am so happy to announce will be out on my birthday.”

However, the decision to delay the album isn’t solely centered around her birthday. In her Instagram post, Nicki Minaj elaborated that Lil Wayne, a dear friend and mentor in her career, along with 2 Chainz, will be releasing their collaborative album on November 17. She expressed a desire to avoid a scheduling conflict, stating, “Weezy (Lil Wayne) would never do that if it was my album date.”

Nicki Minaj also shared in the video that ‘Pink Friday 2’ is shaping up to be her “greatest gift to humanity” thus far and is her most cherished project to date.

Originally scheduled for release on October 20, the album was first postponed to November 17, with no specific reasons provided for the initial delay. However, Minaj pleasantly surprised her fans earlier this month by dropping the standalone track ‘Bahm Bahm’ as a special treat.