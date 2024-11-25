Nicki Minaj Teams Up with David Guetta and Davido for “If It’s Okay”

Nicki Minaj marks the 10th anniversary of her iconic album The Pinkprint with an exciting new collaboration: If It’s Okay. Teaming up with longtime partner David Guetta and afrobeats sensation Davido, the track delivers an irresistible mix of pop and afrobeats, highlighting Minaj’s unmatched versatility and playful confidence.

Davido’s captivating vocals add a fresh, vibrant touch to the track, while Guetta’s polished production ensures it’s both radio-ready and uniquely dynamic. Minaj effortlessly shifts between smooth and fierce, showcasing her ability to dominate any style.

This isn’t the first time Guetta and Minaj have created magic together. Their past hits, including Where Them Girls At (2011) and Hey Mama (2015), remain fan favorites.

The song is featured on a special expanded edition of The Pinkprint, which also includes unreleased tracks like Arctic Tundra with Juice WRLD. The release reaffirms Minaj’s enduring legacy as a pop powerhouse and genre innovator.