Nicki Minaj Announces Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus Deluxe Album Release

Nicki Minaj took to social media to announce the highly-anticipated release date for the deluxe edition of her 2023 album, Pink Friday 2, which has dominated the charts since its initial debut. This deluxe edition, titled Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus, celebrates the album’s one-year anniversary and is set to drop on Friday, December 13, 2024. The news has generated excitement and curiosity, with fans speculating that the album’s title may hint at a potential break from the spotlight.

Posting to her X account, Minaj revealed the details of this “final deluxe installment” of the Pink Friday series with two GIFs and a cryptic caption that left some fans wondering about her next move. Just a few months ago, in August, she teased Gag City Reloaded, a deluxe version of Pink Friday 2, before later scrapping it in September. At that time, she hinted at a new album instead, assuring fans that new songs would still be included on her tour, while she’d drop “something” for fans in the lead-up.

The latest twist has left fans both thrilled and intrigued. Some are speculating that Minaj might be considering a hiatus following this release, with one fan posting, “Is this a hiatus or album announcement? Or both?” Many are also wondering about the status of her teased album Pink Friday 3, which Minaj hinted at in previous posts.

- Advertisement -

Regardless of the rumors, Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus is likely to be another showcase of Minaj’s musical versatility and her dedication to fans. Fans will find out more when the deluxe edition drops on December 13, adding another chapter to the Pink Friday legacy.

Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus 💞 The final deluxe installment 🎀 On the 1 year Anniversary of PF2 👑 12.13.24 🎧 pic.twitter.com/PUfhPAdbjX — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 8, 2024