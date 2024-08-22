Nicki Minaj Set to Release Deluxe Edition of Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded Featuring Juice WRLD and Drake

Nicki Minaj is preparing to take her fans on another exhilarating musical journey with the upcoming release of the deluxe edition of her latest album, Pink Friday 2. Originally launched in December 2023, this marks her first full-length project in five years, and the anticipation is only building with the announcement of Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded.

In a recent Instagram Live session, the Queen of Rap shared some exciting details about the deluxe edition, confirming that while there is no official release date yet, it will be arriving soon. “I will be doing a deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. It will be called Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded,” Minaj revealed to her eager followers. Although fans may have to wait a bit longer for the official drop, the teasers and snippets she played during the livestream are already causing a buzz.

Among the most anticipated tracks is a collaboration with the late Juice WRLD, a song that has previously leaked online but has never seen an official release. Minaj reflected on the significance of including the track, noting, “It would be incredible for me, I think, to have Juice WRLD on this album. Because before he passed, that’s what we were talking about. He recorded a bunch of stuff when he was in my studio but I don’t like to exploit people and people’s deaths and stuff like that.”

In addition to the Juice WRLD collaboration, Minaj also previewed an unused verse she recorded for Camila Cabello’s track “Hot Uptown,” which features Drake. Although the verse didn’t make it to the final version of the song, its inclusion in the deluxe edition is sure to excite fans of both Minaj and Cabello. Other tracks teased during the livestream include “Anxiety” and “Mamita,” both of which are reportedly set to be part of the Gag City Reloaded lineup.

Minaj’s ability to keep her audience captivated with new music, even years after her last album, is a testament to her staying power in the rap game. As we await the release of Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded, it’s clear that Minaj is far from finished making her mark on the industry.

NICKI HAD UPTOWN WITH DRAKE WTFFF pic.twitter.com/Ckbh8w6ich — niya (@nastyyera) August 21, 2024

This sounds so good Nicki voice is everything..😩 pic.twitter.com/A2qlJaMXB8 — ً (@nickisoicy) August 21, 2024

Nicki Minaj teases unreleased artic tundra verse with juice wrld. pic.twitter.com/K1HIWo1fUs — 🫧iconminaj (@Abuelaender) August 21, 2024