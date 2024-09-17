Nicki Minaj Announces “Pink Friday 3” After Scrapping Deluxe Edition of Pink Friday 2

Nicki Minaj Cancels Deluxe Edition of Pink Friday 2, Announces Pink Friday 3 Album

Nicki Minaj continues to surprise fans with exciting news about her music. After previously announcing a deluxe edition of her latest album, Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded, the rap superstar has decided to scrap the project entirely. Instead, Minaj is treating her fans to a full-length new album, Pink Friday 3, which will complete the trilogy of her Pink Friday series.

Minaj shared the announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), explaining that the new music she’s been working on is “too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album.” The decision came after the rapper recorded new tracks that she described as “way too iconic” to simply add as bonus content to Pink Friday 2.

Dear Barbz, IMPORTANT #GagCity ANNOUNCEMENT: Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album. I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The “anxiety” song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 16, 2024

The new album will still include songs teased during her tour, such as “#Mamita” and her “anxiety” track, and Minaj promised that she’ll continue to perform them during her ongoing North American tour. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official release date of Pink Friday 3, which she assured will be announced in the coming weeks.

Reflecting on the success of Pink Friday 2 and the anticipation for the next chapter, Minaj revealed that she’s “learned a lot” since releasing the sequel. She vowed that Pink Friday 3 will deliver exactly what her fans have been waiting for, saying it will “do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done.”

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday series began in 2010 with her debut album, marking a pivotal moment in her career. Now, with Pink Friday 3 on the horizon, Minaj is set to close this trilogy with music she believes is some of her best work yet.

Fans can expect new surprises leading up to the album’s release, as Minaj promised to drop more content in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for what’s sure to be an iconic addition to the Pink Friday legacy.