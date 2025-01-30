Nick Cave Wants Kanye West’s I Am A God Played at His Funeral

Nick Cave has already picked the soundtrack for his own funeral, and it’s an unexpected choice: Kanye West’s “I Am A God” from the 2013 album Yeezus.

The revelation came through Cave’s Red Hand Files website, where he regularly responds to fan letters. One inquiry from Damian in the U.S. asked which song he’d want played at his funeral. After reflecting on grief and loss, Cave ended his response with a direct answer:

“Please, ‘I Am A God’ by Kanye West.”

It’s no secret that Cave has long admired West. In a 2020 response on Red Hand Files, he called West “our greatest artist”, praising his commitment to artistic madness:

“There is no musician on Earth as committed to their own derangement as Kanye.”

While some fans once speculated that Cave had secretly worked on Donda, he quickly shut down the rumor with a simple reply: “No. Love, Nick.”

Whether Cave’s funeral wish is a serious request or his signature dark humor, one thing is clear—his admiration for Kanye West remains as bold as ever.