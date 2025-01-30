back to top
Greek Edition

Nick Cave Wants Kanye West’s I Am A God Played at His Funeral

The legendary musician shares his unexpected funeral song choice and reflects on grief.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Nick Cave chooses Kanye West’s I Am A God for his funeral

Nick Cave Wants Kanye West’s I Am A God Played at His Funeral

Nick Cave has already picked the soundtrack for his own funeral, and it’s an unexpected choice: Kanye West’s “I Am A God” from the 2013 album Yeezus.

The revelation came through Cave’s Red Hand Files website, where he regularly responds to fan letters. One inquiry from Damian in the U.S. asked which song he’d want played at his funeral. After reflecting on grief and loss, Cave ended his response with a direct answer:

“Please, ‘I Am A God’ by Kanye West.”

- Advertisement -

It’s no secret that Cave has long admired West. In a 2020 response on Red Hand Files, he called West “our greatest artist”, praising his commitment to artistic madness:

“There is no musician on Earth as committed to their own derangement as Kanye.”

While some fans once speculated that Cave had secretly worked on Donda, he quickly shut down the rumor with a simple reply: “No. Love, Nick.”

Whether Cave’s funeral wish is a serious request or his signature dark humor, one thing is clear—his admiration for Kanye West remains as bold as ever.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, January 30, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved