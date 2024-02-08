Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Score ‘Back to Black’

Nick Cave and his fellow Bad Seed, Warren Ellis, have been selected to compose the score for Sam Taylor-Johnson’s highly anticipated Amy Winehouse biopic, “Back to Black“. The film stars Marisa Abela as the late artist and showcases several of Winehouse’s iconic hits, performed by the lead actress. Cave and Ellis are set to provide the film’s atmospheric music, with reports indicating they have already recorded approximately 20-30 minutes of score.

Speaking about Cave and Ellis’ involvement in the project, Taylor-Johnson expressed, “Nick and Warren were the natural choice to score ‘Back to Black’. Their unique sensibility and deep understanding of the story have resulted in a profoundly moving film score, something I’ve dreamed of for years.”

“Back to Black” is scheduled to premiere in UK theaters on April 12th, followed by a release in the United States on May 17th. The film chronicles Winehouse’s upbringing in London and her rapid ascent to stardom before her tragic death from alcohol poisoning in 2011. The cast also includes Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s former husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse, and Lesley Manville as Amy’s grandmother, Cynthia.

Cave and Ellis, known for their collaborative work on films such as “The Proposition,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “The Road,” and most recently, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde,” bring their distinctive musical flair to yet another cinematic masterpiece.