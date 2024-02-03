Greek Edition

Amy Winehouse: The first trailer for the biopic “Back to Black” is here

From Teenage Ambition to Iconic Turmoil – A Cinematic Exploration of the Jazz and Pop Maestro's Unforgettable Journey

Amy Winehouse

Back to Black,” the latest biopic on Amy Winehouse directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, unveils its official trailer following last month’s teaser. Marisa Abela takes on the role of the late singer, portraying her journey from a determined teenager to a troubled icon in the realms of jazz and pop. The trailer delves into Winehouse’s resolute approach to her career, showcasing the individuals – friends, family, and other influential figures – who stood by her side throughout her tumultuous journey. View it below.

Amy Winehouse was previously explored in the 2015 documentary “Amy,” directed by Asif Kapaida, which provided a deeper look into the singer’s struggles with addiction and negative influences leading up to her death from alcohol poisoning in 2011. However, “Back to Black” differs from another documentary about the star, “Amy Winehouse – Back to Black,” which focused on the creation of the “Back to Black” album.

“Back to Black” is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on May 17, a week later than initially announced. Produced with the approval of the Amy Winehouse Foundation, the film, written by Matt Greenhalgh, draws inspiration from “Amy’s deeply personal and honest lyrics.” Alongside Abela, the cast includes Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville.

