New Documentary Between The Beats Chronicles San Francisco’s ’90s Rave Scene

A new documentary titled Between The Beats dives deep into San Francisco’s ’90s rave scene, highlighting its influence on the Bay Area’s music culture and beyond. Directed by Martin O’Brien, the film features pivotal figures like DJ Harvey, DJ Dan, and Doc Martin, capturing the DIY ethos, psychedelic spirit, and sense of community that defined the scene. These underground electronic music parties weren’t just places to dance; they also brought together diverse crowds and helped shape future influencers in Silicon Valley, global dance music, and activism.

O’Brien, who played a significant role in shaping the San Francisco rave scene, explained, “The film takes viewers on a journey back to an early ’90s music scene that has since grown into the global EDM phenomenon. I wanted to capture the magic of those early years and celebrate the transformational power of the music and the community.”

Indie distributor Gravitas Ventures acquired the rights to Between The Beats for the US and Canada, with the digital release set for October 15, 2023. The documentary reflects how a local, grassroots movement helped fuel broader cultural shifts, showing the lasting impact of San Francisco’s vibrant ’90s rave era.

Watch the trailer.