Nettspend Makes Waves with New Single “F*ck Swag” and Cole Bennett-Directed Visual

Nettspend, a 17-year-old sensation from the underground rap scene, is rapidly climbing the ranks with his unique sound and electrifying visuals. His latest single, “F*ck Swag,” paired with a Cole Bennett-directed video, is causing major buzz, signaling Nettspend’s potential breakthrough into mainstream success.

The video, shot by Bennett for his platform Lyrical Lemonade, sets Nettspend against a minimalist backdrop—a room with nothing but a chandelier. This simplicity allows Nettspend’s energy and lyricism to shine through. Bennett used advanced camera techniques, including Arri LF, Sony FX3, and Phantom cameras, with Laowa Probe lenses, giving the visual a cinematic feel that enhances the raw emotion of the song.

“Uh, I went to Poland, do you still think that I’m jokin’?” Nettspend spits in the track’s opening verse, blending his signature autotuned vocals with hard-hitting, distorted beats. His sound, while unconventional, is pushing boundaries and defining the next generation of rap, with fans and critics alike paying close attention.

“Fck Swag” comes as Nettspend prepares to drop his highly anticipated debut project, Bad Ass Fcking Kid, which could be his ticket to stardom. While his style may not resonate with everyone due to its heavy use of autotune and distortion, it undeniably captures the spirit of today’s underground scene. Artists like Nettspend, alongside peers such as xaviersobased and OsamaSon, are leading a new wave of rap that is shaking up the genre.