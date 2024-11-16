back to top
Greek Edition

Netflix and Peggy Gou Host “Squid Game 2: The Rave” at London’s Drumsheds

Celebrate the return of Squid Game with Netflix's exclusive rave featuring Peggy Gou, Mogwaa, and Yu Su at London’s iconic venue.

By fotismc
Festivals & Live Concerts
Peggy Gou at Squid Game 2: The Rave Event Teaser

Netflix Teams Up with Peggy Gou for “Squid Game 2: The Rave” in London

Netflix is kicking off the release of Squid Game season 2 with an electrifying event, Squid Game 2: The Rave, on December 18 at London’s Drumsheds. This one-of-a-kind celebration is headlined by South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou and promises an unforgettable fusion of music, entertainment, and immersive experiences inspired by the hit series.

The rave will also feature performances by Seoul-based DJ Mogwaa and Chinese electronic artist Yu Su. With a mix of seasoned talent, including Gou’s globally acclaimed sets and Mogwaa’s decade-long contribution to electronic music, the event guarantees an exciting sonic journey.

A Unique Celebration for Squid Game Fans

The event teaser, shared by Peggy Gou on Instagram, gives fans a sneak peek at the immersive atmosphere. In the video, mysterious masked figures reminiscent of the show’s henchmen present Gou with a gift, setting the tone for the rave’s theme. Fans can look forward to Squid Game-inspired activities, Korean food vendors, and captivating visuals that bring the series’ intense world to life.

About Squid Game Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of Squid Game debuts on Netflix on December 26. Written and directed by South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series follows 456 participants in a deadly game show, risking their lives for a ₩45.6 billion prize. Season 1 became a global phenomenon, and expectations for season 2 are at an all-time high.

Exclusive Event Details

While tickets to Squid Game 2: The Rave were free, they have sold out due to overwhelming demand. Attendees must be over 18, and the event will feature a maximum of two tickets per booking. Those interested can join the waiting list for any additional ticket releases via the official event website.

Sunday, November 17, 2024

