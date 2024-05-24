Greek Edition

Nelly Furtado is back: listen to ‘Love Bites’ featuring Tove Lo and SG Lewis

After performing at Coachella and Lollapalooza, the pop star has released new music

Nelly Furtado is back: the Canadian artist, well-known in the early 2000s, has returned to releasing music. The new single is called “Love Bites” and it is a collaboration with Tove Lo and SG Lewis.

“I felt called back to music from the DJ community. DJs were remixing my songs

at concerts, clubs, and on social media, and I realized how much people like to dance and escape

to my music. It’s the healthiest vice you can have, and I love the opportunity to write music that

lets people escape more than anything.” – Nelly Furtado

In recent weeks, Nelly has performed at Lollapalooza and Coachella.

