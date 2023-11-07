MTV EMA Winners Announced Amid Ceremony Cancellation

There were MTV EMA without a ceremony: the organizers had explained this a few weeks ago. “Observing the devastating events in Israel and Gaza, this doesn’t seem like the right time for a global celebration,” it was stated in a note. Last night, however, even without an in-person awards show, the MTV EMA announced the winners.

Among the winners, Taylor Swift won as Best Artist, Billie Eilish won in the Best Pop category, and the Best Song is “Seven” by Jung Kook Featuring Latto.

The full list of winners:

Best Afrobeats: Rema

Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: KAROL G and Shakira – “TQG”

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop: Jung Kook

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Live: Taylor Swift

Best New: Peso Pluma

Best Pop: Billie Eilish

Best Push: Tomorrow X Together

Best R&B: Chris Brown

Best Rock: Maneskin

Best Song: Jung Kook Featuring Latto – “Seven”

Best Video: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT AWARDS

Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST

Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue

Best Brasilian Act: Matue

Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain

Best Caribbean Act:Young Miko

Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING

Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli

Best German Act: Kontra K

Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna

Best India Act: Tsumyoki

Best Italian Act: Måneskin

Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS

Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid

Best Lat Am South Act: Lali

Best New Zealand Act: SIX60

Best Nordic Act: Käärijä

Best Polish Act: Doda

Best Portuguese Act: Bispo

Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson

Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears

Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan

Best US Act: Nicki Minaj