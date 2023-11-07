MTV EMA Winners Announced Amid Ceremony Cancellation

There were MTV EMA without a ceremony: the organizers had explained this a few weeks ago. “Observing the devastating events in Israel and Gaza, this doesn’t seem like the right time for a global celebration,” it was stated in a note. Last night, however, even without an in-person awards show, the MTV EMA announced the winners.
Among the winners, Taylor Swift won as Best Artist, Billie Eilish won in the Best Pop category, and the Best Song is “Seven” by Jung Kook Featuring Latto.
The full list of winners:
Best Afrobeats: Rema
Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey
Best Artist: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration: KAROL G and Shakira – “TQG”
Best Electronic: David Guetta
Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop: Jung Kook
Best Latin: Anitta
Best Live: Taylor Swift
Best New: Peso Pluma
Best Pop: Billie Eilish
Best Push: Tomorrow X Together
Best R&B: Chris Brown
Best Rock: Maneskin
Best Song: Jung Kook Featuring Latto – “Seven”
Best Video: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT AWARDS
Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz
Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST
Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue
Best Brasilian Act: Matue
Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain
Best Caribbean Act:Young Miko
Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING
Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli
Best German Act: Kontra K
Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna
Best India Act: Tsumyoki
Best Italian Act: Måneskin
Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS
Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid
Best Lat Am South Act: Lali
Best New Zealand Act: SIX60
Best Nordic Act: Käärijä
Best Polish Act: Doda
Best Portuguese Act: Bispo
Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson
Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears
Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan
Best US Act: Nicki Minaj