Music Landscape Report: Streaming Dominates, Vinyl Resurges, and Female Artists Shine

Streaming now constitutes 87.7% of music consumption in the UK, with 179.6 billion streams last year – a double increase from 2018, according to the BPI’s year-end report. Vinyl sales grew by 11.8%, reaching 6.1 million units, the highest since 1990. Cassettes exceeded 100,000 copies for the fourth consecutive year, and CD decline slowed. UK artists had a record year in the Official Singles Chart, with women dominating, including Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, PinkPantheress, and Raye.

Despite successes, concerns persist over the economic fragility of the music industry. Streaming platforms’ dominance, especially with low royalty payouts, remains a significant obstacle. Spotify’s decision to stop payments for tracks under 1,000 plays and the expansion of its Discovery Mode underscore challenges. A PIRATE.COM report suggests 75% of artists incur losses, highlighting the need for a “total reset” in streaming revenue models to better support creators.

While streaming’s dominance continues to reshape music consumption, its economic impact on artists raises ongoing concerns. Spotify’s shift in payment policies and the emphasis on Discovery Mode spotlight challenges faced by musicians. The streaming landscape, while offering exposure, has led to financial struggles for many artists, with 75% reportedly facing losses upon releasing music. The UK Department for Culture, Media, and Sport’s call for a “total reset” in 2021 reflects the urgency to reevaluate streaming revenue models to ensure fair compensation for creators. As the industry navigates these challenges, the push for a more equitable and sustainable framework remains crucial to support the diverse talent contributing to the vibrant music landscape.