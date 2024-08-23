R3HAB, Sophie and the Giants – All Night [lyrics]

Verse
Just drop a location
And I will be there
Who’s coming out tonight?
Whatchu gonna wear?
Let’s take a vacation
From everyday life
Let’s dance the night away
And leave the world behind
Pre
I’ll be out chasing the thrills
Chasing the thrills
Keep blowing up my phone
But I’ll be in my zone
Chorus
Tonight it’s
One for my ladies and the good vibes
Two for the guys with one-track minds
All night, all night
Three for your ex that keeps ringing
Four more shots, we’re doing our thing
All night, all night
All night, all day
All night, all night
All night, all day
All night, all night
Verse 2
I don’t get tired
I don’t need sleep
I live my life and my life ain’t cheap
Don’t be shy, you’re looking alright
But before you get yours I gotta get mine
Feel the tension
The suspension
I get it I know that you want my attention
Might get lucky, maybe, who knows?
My friends come first, yeah that’s my rules
Pre
I’ll be out chasing the thrills,
Chasing the thrills
Keep blowing up my phone
But I’ll be in my zone
Chorus
Tonight it’s
One for my ladies and the good vibes
Two for the guys with one-track minds
All night, all night
Three for your ex that keeps ringing
Four more shots, we’re doing our thing
All night, all night
All night, all day
All night, all night
All night, all day
All night, all night
All night, all day