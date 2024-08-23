Greek Edition

R3HAB, Sophie and the Giants – All Night [lyrics]

By Hit Channel
In
Varius
R3HAB, Sophie and the Giants - All Night

Verse

Just drop a location
And I will be there
Who’s coming out tonight?
Whatchu gonna wear?

Let’s take a vacation
From everyday life
Let’s dance the night away
And leave the world behind

- Advertisement -

Pre

I’ll be out chasing the thrills
Chasing the thrills
Keep blowing up my phone
But I’ll be in my zone

Chorus

Tonight it’s
One for my ladies and the good vibes
Two for the guys with one-track minds
All night, all night
Three for your ex that keeps ringing
Four more shots, we’re doing our thing
All night, all night
All night, all day

All night, all night
All night, all day

All night, all night

Verse 2

- Advertisement -

I don’t get tired
I don’t need sleep
I live my life and my life ain’t cheap
Don’t be shy, you’re looking alright
But before you get yours I gotta get mine

Feel the tension
The suspension
I get it I know that you want my attention
Might get lucky, maybe, who knows?
My friends come first, yeah that’s my rules

Pre

I’ll be out chasing the thrills,
Chasing the thrills
Keep blowing up my phone
But I’ll be in my zone

Chorus

Tonight it’s
One for my ladies and the good vibes
Two for the guys with one-track minds
All night, all night
Three for your ex that keeps ringing
Four more shots, we’re doing our thing
All night, all night
All night, all day

All night, all night
All night, all day

All night, all night
All night, all day

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, August 23, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
A$AP Rocky Drops Captivating Visuals for "Highjack" Ahead of Don’t Be Dumb Album Release

A$AP Rocky Drops Captivating Visuals for “Highjack” Ahead of Don’t Be...

fotismc -
Nicki Minaj Drops Pink Friday 2 Album

Nicki Minaj Set to Release Deluxe Edition of Pink Friday 2:...

Hit Channel -