R3HAB, Sophie and the Giants – All Night [lyrics]

Verse

Just drop a location

And I will be there

Who’s coming out tonight?

Whatchu gonna wear?

Let’s take a vacation

From everyday life

Let’s dance the night away

And leave the world behind

Pre

I’ll be out chasing the thrills

Chasing the thrills

Keep blowing up my phone

But I’ll be in my zone

Chorus

Tonight it’s

One for my ladies and the good vibes

Two for the guys with one-track minds

All night, all night

Three for your ex that keeps ringing

Four more shots, we’re doing our thing

All night, all night

All night, all day

All night, all night

All night, all day

All night, all night

Verse 2

I don’t get tired

I don’t need sleep

I live my life and my life ain’t cheap

Don’t be shy, you’re looking alright

But before you get yours I gotta get mine

Feel the tension

The suspension

I get it I know that you want my attention

Might get lucky, maybe, who knows?

My friends come first, yeah that’s my rules

Pre

I’ll be out chasing the thrills,

Chasing the thrills

Keep blowing up my phone

But I’ll be in my zone

Chorus

Tonight it’s

One for my ladies and the good vibes

Two for the guys with one-track minds

All night, all night

Three for your ex that keeps ringing

Four more shots, we’re doing our thing

All night, all night

All night, all day

All night, all night

All night, all day

All night, all night

All night, all day