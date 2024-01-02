Harmonies of Change: Barack Obama’s Unconventional Musical Palette for 2023

At the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, there are few certainties accompanying the arrival of the new year: the gym membership – hastily abandoned with the start of the festivities, the beginning of the diet – even though today is already Tuesday, so it will be discussed again next Monday – and the list (always incredible) of favorite songs of former President Barack Obama.

A fixed appointment for years now, the preferences of the former occupant of the White House have become over time one of those conversation topics capable of “stirring up” the internet. The reason is that Obama’s musical tastes often appear unconventional when juxtaposed with a figure of such political and cultural significance.

If in 2022 the presence of artists like Bad Bunny and Burna Boy had struck, in 2023 the former president allowed himself to be captivated by the sensual rhythm of Shakira, Karol G, and Megan Thee Stallion, the energy of Central Cee, Yng Lucas, and Peso Pluma, and also the hypnotic sound of John Summit and Hayla. Given the stature of the personality, there is no shortage of artists and themes that are deeper and more meaningful. An example of this is the song ‘America has a problem,’ the collaboration between Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar featured in the deluxe version of Queen Bee’s album ‘Renaissance.’

